NCAAF News: Deion Sanders, Colorado secure elite QB to succeed Shedeur Sanders

Much talk surrounds the Colorado Buffaloes and its head coach Deion Sanders. Rumours have spread about his possible departure for an NFL coaching job, however, the school has received exciting news. An elite QB recruit announced his commitment to the University of Colorado, becoming the successor of Shedeur Sanders.

With Shedeur set to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, Colorado faced a troubling future with no clear talent to fill their QB’s shoes. Moreover, Shedeur’s departure could mean Primetime would be open to stepping aside from the program. However, when one of the best recruits in the country decided to join Sanders’ team, fans in Boulder could breathe a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Julian Lewis is headed to Colorado. The four-star talent decomitted from USC days ago and opted for the 8-2 Buffaloes. Deion’s presence in Boulder is a huge factor in convincing recruits; however, the excellent results in the current NCAA season serve as great publicity. Young athletes want to play for Sanders, and they are witnessing what the coach is capable of in only his second year at the helm.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Lewis stated. “What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Shedeur’s experience

Lewis is the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. As he joins Colorado he hopes to follow Shedeur’s steps. Deion’s son has become one of the best QBs in college football and will not be returning for the 2025 season.

It made for an unsurpassable scenario. A program that has shown its capability to produce and shape Shedeur into a top prospect, along with an open spot under center. Lewis vyes to make an immediate impact and establish himself in Boulder.

Lewis’ scouting analysis

“Technically polished and is able to replicate his over-the-top throwing motion with consistency,” On3’s scouting and rankings team stated. “Shows the ability to place passes without much variance in location. Quick and decisive decision-maker. Dangerous when working over the middle of the field on RPOs. Effective at working off of play action. Operates at a high level when in a clean pocket.“

