In the wake of the star wide receiver's comments about Aaron Rodgers this weekend, the veteran signal-caller addressed the possibility of pairing with Odell Beckham Jr. at the Green Bay Packers.

Having traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, the Packers entered the 2022 NFL season with a group of young wide receivers. But Odell Beckham Jr. is out there, and many believe he could be a great fit for Aaron Rodgers.

As a matter of fact, the star wideout himself has suggested on Twitter that he could make a great duo with the four-time NFL MVP. Beckham Jr., who is still recovering from an ACL tear sustained during the 2022 Super Bowl, is currently a free agent.

Though it remains to be seen whether he recovers on time for this season, his name has been linked to Green Bay. Not only he would add experience to the room, but he could also be a key target for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers addresses possibility of Odell Beckham Jr joining Packers

In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about Beckham Jr's tweets and what he thought about a potential pairing with the former Los Angeles Rams wideout. Unsurprisingly, he left the door open on that possibility.

"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now," Rodgers said. "So we keep in contact often, we've talked in various times over the years, and obviously with a player like that, you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out and play together."

Beckham Jr comes from a great stint with the Rams, helping the LA franchise in their road to the ultimate glory. His addition would certainly be a huge upgrade to the Packers WR room, though Rodgers insisted that he likes what he sees from his young weapons. "Doubs and Watson both have the opportunity to be really, really good players in this league," Rodgers said.