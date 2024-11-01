Former Barcelona star Dani Alves chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves recently shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest soccer player of all time.

It’s the ultimate question in soccer, and each answer adds fuel to the never-ending debate. As the sport nears its holiday pause, with new seasons and matchups on the horizon, prominent players are once again weighing in on who deserves the title of the greatest of all time. For Dani Alves, there’s no question.

In a 2022 interview with Casa Velarde, Dani Alves delved into what he sees as the makings of the “best in the world,” analyzing legends like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pelé, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi is out of this world. He’s the best in the world, hands down. Everyone has their favorite, but to me, he’s the most influential player on the field over the past 20 years,” Alves said. “It’s not just goals—though he once scored 80 in a season with 45 assists—the way he impacts the game is unbelievable. There’s just no comparison when you look at the past two decades.”

Alves went on to discuss the difficulty of comparing players across different eras. “Some like to compare eras, but I’m not one of them. Leo gets compared to Maradona or Pelé, but they played in different times, each one with its greatest. Future decades will have their own legends, and it’s not fair to make comparisons because the game and its challenges have evolved.”

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Daniel Alves after scoring his team’s sixth goal during the La Liga. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Alves also contrasted the approaches of Messi and Ronaldo. “For me, Messi is the best of the last 20 years. I have to say, I love Cristiano Ronaldo too; now that I’m not with Barcelona, I can speak on it. He’s proof that with hard work, you can compete at the highest level, even if you’re not as naturally gifted as others.”

“I told him this directly because it’s true,” Alves continued. “He’s achieved everything through sheer effort, and I relate to that. My style is closer to Cristiano’s than Leo’s because Messi is just on another level. Cristiano has talent, but his work ethic has made him competitive with anyone,” Alves added.

Dani Alves: The second most decorated player in history

Until recently, Alves held the title of the most decorated player in soccer, but Messi’s Supporters’ Shield win with Inter Miami edged him out. Alves’ legendary 43–trophy haul includes three UEFA Champions League titles, two Europa League titles, and nine league titles across Italy, France, and Spain, as well as three trophies with Brazil’s national team. Only a World Cup eluded him in his career, which wrapped up in 2023.

Alves sees new Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalries emerging

Alves, part of what many call the sport’s greatest rivalry, thinks soccer will soon witness another era like Messi vs. Ronaldo. “I’m sure we’ll see something like Messi-CR7 again. That’s just how soccer works. I’m the most decorated now, but someone else will come along. That’s what this game is all about.” he said.

