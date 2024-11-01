The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes was very close from an unfortunate situation, as the Indianapolis Colts were very close to ruin their entire 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having an outstanding 2024 NFL season. Despite this, the AFC West club was very close to suffering a huge setback, as the Indianapolis Colts almost ruined their entire plan.

The dynasty the Chiefs have built is incredibly strong. Andy Reid has assembled a remarkable roster, mainly led by one of the most talented quarterbacks the NFL has seen in recent years: Patrick Mahomes.

The former 15th overall pick has already won three Super Bowl rings with the club, and he’s aiming for another this year. However, Mahomes’ plans were almost derailed due to a surprising decision made by the Colts a few months ago.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs nearly lost a key player to the Colts

The 2024 season for the Kansas City Chiefs could be considered perfect by many. The AFC West club has had an outstanding campaign, but their plans were almost derailed by another team in the conference.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy in the first round at No. 28. Many analysts believed all the prior teams made a mistake by letting Kansas City pick him, and they were right.

As of today, Worthy has been an exceptional asset for Patrick Mahomes. However, he came very close to not being part of the Chiefs, as he almost ended up with the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Texas player revealed that the Colts did call him during the 2024 draft, but the call was unusual. Worthy shared that the team hung up on him just moments after reaching out.

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The Colts hung up on my face. It was a little crazy,” Worthy said on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “The Colts called my phone on draft day and hung up the phone. They said, ‘Hello, this is so and so with the Colts.’ And then they stopped talking and hung up.”

Who did the Colts draft instead of Xavier Worthy?

The Indianapolis Colts aimed to strengthen their defense during the first round of the recent draft. At No. 15 overall, the club selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu, whom many regarded as the best defensive prospect in the league.

However, Latu has not met expectations so far. He’s currently not a starter in the team’s defense but has played in all eight games this season, registering two sacks, six quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery.

