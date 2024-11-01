Neymar-Messi reunion at Inter Miami unlikely amid surprising announcement from Brazil

While Neymar remains under contract with Al-Hilal, rumors have swirled about a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Yet an unexpected revelation from Brazil may indicate where the Brazilian forward could play in 2025.

Neymar Jr.‘s time at Al-Hilal has been less than memorable. After arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in mid-2023 with high expectations, he was limited to a few appearances before a severe knee injury sidelined him. As he nears the end of his Saudi contract in June 2025, speculation of a Miami reunion with Lionel Messi has persisted. However, surprising news from Brazil now suggests another direction.

“Neymar arrives at Santos in June,” announced Osvaldo Nico, vice-president of Santos’ Board of Directors, during an interview with TV show Panico. Nico went on to say, “That is the conversation we are having,” leaving onlookers intrigued.

This revelation is surprising given the other rumored alternatives. Neymar currently holds one of the highest-paying contracts in global soccer, reportedly earning over $100 million annually in Saudi Arabia—a sum no other club, especially Santos, could realistically match. However, the emotional connection Neymar has with his former club may prove to be a decisive factor.

Neymar’s legacy with Santos

Despite spending under five years with Santos, Neymar’s impact was monumental. Debuting at 17 in 2009, he quickly rose as the team’s star, leading them to six titles, including a Copa Libertadores. Across 225 appearances, he tallied 136 goals and 69 assists, catching the eye of Barcelona, who reportedly paid up to $90 million for his transfer in 2013—though the exact fee remains unconfirmed.

Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates Lionel Messi (C) and Neymar Santos Jr (R) after scoring his team’s second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on April 23, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

A decade after Neymar’s departure, Santos find themselves in a vastly different position. The once-dominant Brazilian club is grappling with a historic low, having faced relegation for the first time in 2023.

Neymar’s potential return could be a lifeline, sparking a resurgence and laying the groundwork for the club’s return to elite status. Reflecting on Neymar’s potential influence, Nico shared, “Everyone played well with Neymar at Santos; even (Ze) Love and André scored goals. He is going to Santos.”

A thwarted reunion with Messi?

Previously, the prevailing rumor was that Neymar would join Major League Soccer after his Al-Hilal contract, where he could reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. However, coach Gerardo Martino publicly dismissed this possibility, at least for the near future.