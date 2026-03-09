Baltimore Ravens cap space in 2026: What the numbers mean for the offseason

The Baltimore Ravens approach the 2026 offseason with a financial outlook that appears manageable on the surface. Early projections place the franchise with a little over $20 million in cap space, a figure that could shape how aggressively the team moves in the coming months.

Yet the raw number barely tells the whole story. Several of the team’s biggest contracts—most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson—are set to take up a large portion of the payroll, concentrating much of the cap into a handful of high-impact players.

With roster decisions, pending free agents and potential restructures looming, their financial picture could evolve quickly. What looks like moderate flexibility today may soon become a key factor in how they navigate one of the most important offseasons in recent years.

How much is the Ravens’ cap space in 2026?

The Baltimore Ravens are projected to have about $22 million to $36 million in available salary cap space, according to Ravens Wire. That figure reflects the NFL’s offseason Top-51 rule, which counts the 51 highest cap hits on the roster when calculating a team’s available space.

Their adjusted payroll sits at $291.9 to $322.7 million in total cap commitments, ranking around 17th in the NFL. While the available space gives them some room to operate, a large portion of the payroll is concentrated in high-value contracts.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson represents the most significant cap figure on the roster. His 2026 cap hit is projected to reach about $74.5 million, accounting for nearly a quarter of the team’s salary cap allocation.

Several other core players also carry major cap charges, including linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, both of whom rank among the largest financial commitments on the roster.

Even so, the Ravens’ cap outlook remains flexible. Like most teams, they can create additional room through restructures, extensions or roster moves if needed. With free agency approaching and several key decisions ahead, the team’s cap situation in 2026 could shift quickly as the offseason unfolds.

