NY Giants sign Isaiah Likely as Travis Kelce is not leaving Chiefs

Travis Kelce is expected to return for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before this became known on Monday, the New York Giants were seen as a potential suitor. However, they shifted their focus to land Isaiah Likely.

Connor Hughes of SNYtv reported that the Giants were seriously interested in Likely. Hughes also stated that this would be as part of a tight end-heavy approach, because the Giants wanted to pair Likely with Theo Johnson. Also, it’s been reported that Harbaugh has determined the offensive identity he wants to establish, and he needs good blocking tight ends. Now, according to Ian Rapoport, Likely is getting a three-year, $40 million deal in New York with upside to $47.5 million.

This might be why the Giants were already more inclined to go for Likely rather than Kelce: Likely has been described as a “plus run-blocker.” Per PFF, he ranked 19th out of 75 in run blocking. Kelce’s career-weakness has been his blocking. Hence, stylistically, it’s just smarter to go for Likely.

Theo Johnson is a very good TE, but between Kelce and Likely: Who’s better?

Theo Johnson had 528 yards on 45 receptions with five touchdowns last season. The third-year tight end had a career-best year in 2025 and showed plenty of talent. But between the “declining” Kelce and the “going into his prime” Likely, the numbers still favor the Chiefs legend.

Hence, it’s back to who is better for the run game, and that is unquestionably Likely. This is supported by Hughes’ report that the Giants are also very interested in boosting their interior offensive line, with names like Alijah Vera-Tucker growing in prominence in the eyes of the G-Men. Also, Likely is 11 years younger than Kelce, so he could be on the team long term.

Likely said what he wants

About three weeks ago, Likely spoke on a podcast, and said specifically what he wants about this free agency experience. He also spoke candidly about John Harbaugh. Hence, he was flirting with the Giants as well. Likely knows John Harbaugh a lot for his time with the Ravens, so the chemistry is there. Now, they can continue to produce, just in red-and-blue.