Sam Carrick sends message of relief after trade from NY Rangers to Sabres

Sam Carrick’s time with the New York Rangers came to an unexpected end when the veteran was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, a move that reshaped both his immediate future and his role for the remainder of the season.

While trades are a routine part of the NHL business, Carrick acknowledged that the moment still carried an element of surprise before the deadline. Suddenly, he is now playing for a Stanley Cup contender.

“It’s always a shock even if you kind of know something’s coming. I had no idea what teams were calling. It could have been anywhere. I was just relieved that it’s close to where I lived back home in the summers. Family and lots of people can come and visit. Just relieved to have heard Buffalo.”

Can the Sabres win the Stanley Cup?

Yes. The Buffalo Sabres can win the Stanley Cup because they are one of the hottest teams at the moment in the NHL. Now, Sam Carrick gives them a key boost to achieve it.

The Sabres are leading the Atlantic Division with 84 points and appear likely to make the playoffs. At the moment, they have an impressive seven-game winning streak.

Their latest victory was epic, with an 8-7 score against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a game that was marked by a large number of fights on the ice, goals, and penalty minutes.

