Warriors are reportedly exploring blockbuster moves for elite stars to maximize Stephen Curry’s window

The Golden State Warriors are currently locked in a high-stakes battle to secure a postseason berth. While their 32-31 record keeps them in the Play-In mix, a wave of adversity—headlined by Stephen Curry’s persistent knee issues and Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL tear—has left the roster shorthanded. Consequently, speculation has already begun to shift toward a potential blockbuster “quick-fix” for the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite the financial hurdles of maintaining the current core, NBA insider Marc J. Spears suggested on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs that Curry is fully expecting a massive reinforcement this summer. “I think he knows, whether it’s a Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him—join Jimmy, join Draymond, assuming he’s still there,” Spears revealed.

These rumors have simmered since the February trade deadline, when Golden State emerged as a primary suitor for Antetokounmpo. While the Bucks ultimately held onto their superstar despite a “year from hell” in Milwaukee, the Warriors’ interest was well-documented as they reportedly looked to pair the “Greek Freak” with Curry for one final title run.

Though Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee for now, the Bucks’ recent slide—including a string of blowout losses—suggests the door for an offseason departure remains wide open. For a Warriors team that settled for Kristaps Porziņgis as a deadline consolation prize, the pursuit of a true second MVP-caliber star remains the front office’s top priority.

The LeBron Factor: A Hollywood ending in the Bay?

Beyond Antetokounmpo, Spears identified LeBron James as a significant name on the Warriors’ radar. James’ potential arrival hinges on his looming retirement decision, but the prospect of the league’s two greatest icons of the era finally sharing a jersey has never felt more tangible.

If James opt for a last dance in San Francisco, his fit alongside Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green would require a tactical evolution. At nearly 42 years old, LeBron would likely transition into a primary playmaker role, utilizing his elite IQ to facilitate for Curry while allowing the younger core, including the recently acquired Porziņgis, to carry the physical load.

Potential “Big Game” targets for the Warriors

If the Warriors strike out on Giannis or LeBron, several other elite stars could emerge as secondary targets to bolster a healthy Curry-Butler duo. Here are the names currently circulating in league circles:

Anthony Davis: An elite defensive anchor.

An elite defensive anchor. Pascal Siakam: A versatile, two-way forward.

A versatile, two-way forward. Michael Porter Jr.: A pure shooter.

A pure shooter. Trey Murphy III: A high-upside wing.

