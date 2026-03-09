Penguins reveal important injury update on Sidney Crosby with NHL playoffs looming

The Pittsburgh Penguins are closely monitoring the recovery of superstar Sidney Crosby after he suffered a lower-body injury during the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics in the game between Canada and Czechia.

The injury forced Crosby to miss both the semifinals and the final, leaving the team and fans anxious about his availability for the rest of the NHL season. Initial estimates suggested his recovery would take about a month, putting him close to returning to the ice in the near future.

This is the latest update from head coach Dan Muse, who still doesn’t know if Crosby will travel for the five-game road trip against Carolina (two games), Las Vegas, Utah, and Colorado. “He’s been skating. He skated with the group. All final decisions will be made after the game. He skated on his own. He skated with the small group there.”

When will Sidney Crosby return with Penguins?

Sidney Crosby seems very close to returning with the Pittsburgh Penguins. If he doesn’t join the road trip, everything points to his return potentially being on March 21 at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

Can the Penguins make the playoffs?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Penguins can make the playoffs, and their latest victory against the Boston Bruins is crucial to maintaining a buffer before Crosby’s return. At the moment, they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 78 points.

The Penguins are hopeful that Crosby’s gradual return to skating will allow him to rejoin the lineup soon, providing a significant boost to their offense. His presence on the ice not only strengthens Pittsburgh’s chances in the standings but also energizes the locker room, as teammates rally around their captain’s return. As the team continues to monitor his progress, fans remain eager to see when Crosby will officially be back in action.