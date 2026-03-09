NY Giants re-sign TE Chris Manhertz as Travis Kelce still looks like a long shot

The New York Giants continue shaping their roster, with a strong focus on becoming contenders in the upcoming NFL season. As rumors about a potential arrival of Travis Kelce grew, the team decided to re-sign Chris Manhertz to bring back experience to the offense.

According to journalist Adam Schefter, who shared the news on his X account, the Giants have secured the services of the veteran tight end for one more season, marking the 12th year for the experienced player.

Manhertz appeared in all 17 games of the last season and, although his statistical impact in receptions was minimal, he still managed to move his personal stats. In total, he recorded 1 reception for 7 yards, without scoring a touchdown.

This move could, in some way, foreshadow the decisions the franchise might make regarding the addition of a much bigger name, such as Kelce. Will they still make a push for the Chiefs’ star?

Chris Manhertz #85 of the New York Giants.

Johnson will continue being the beacon for Dart

Theo Johnson is set to remain a cornerstone of the passing attack as the primary tight end for Jaxson Dart. After a breakout regular season where he hauled in 45 receptions for 528 yards and 5 touchdowns, he has proven to be a reliable safety valve and a red-zone threat. His chemistry with Dart and his ability to move the chains suggest he will continue to be a focal point in the offensive scheme moving forward.

Kelce has yet to define his situation

Awaiting official confirmation from the player, rumors continue swirling about a possible return to the field for Travis Kelce, with the Kansas City Chiefs among the main contenders to secure his services.