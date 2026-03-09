Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa: How much money does Miami still owe the QB?

The Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves through the league Monday morning with the news that they are officially moving on from Tua Tagovailoa. As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the organization has informed the 28-year-old quarterback of his release, effectively ending a polarizing six-year tenure in South Florida just two years after he signed a record-breaking extension.

How much money do the Dolphins owe Tagovailoa?

By designating Tagovailoa as a post-June 1 cut, the Dolphins will spread a staggering $99.1 million in dead money over the next two seasons. Miami remains on the hook for Tagovailoa’s $54 million fully guaranteed salary for 2026, though that figure is subject to offsets from any league-minimum deal he signs with a new suitor this spring, according to Pelissero.

Developing story…