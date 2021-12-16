The Baltimore Ravens host the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch this exciting game.

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will bring us a must-watch game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Ravens return home aiming to get back on track to continue in control of the AFC North (8-5). Last week was a tough one for Lamar Jackson and company, who lost 24-22 to divisional rivals Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (10-3) hope to build on their two-game winning run to continue paving the way towards the playoffs. Last time out, they beat divisional rivals Chicago Bears on a SNF matchup.

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Date

The Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers will face each other on Sunday, December 19, at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be their first meeting in the 2021 NFL regular season.

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV channel in the US for Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers

The game to be played between the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: FOX.