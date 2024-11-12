With the Detroit Lions enjoying a remarkable 2024 NFL season, head coach Dan Campbell has issued a direct warning to the entire league about his team.

For many analysts, the Detroit Lions are currently the best team in the NFC. Head coach Dan Campbell shares this view, issuing a strong and direct warning to the entire NFL about his squad.

In recent years, the Lions’ front office has done an impressive job building a competitive roster. The club also made the right call by naming Dan Campbell as head coach in 2021.

Despite a challenging debut season with a 3-13-1 record, the front office stayed patient with Campbell, opting to stick with him through 2022. He has since led the Lions to dominate the NFC over the past few seasons.

Dan Campbell warns the entire NFL about the 2024 Lions

Dan Campbell’s journey has been noteworthy. His first head-coaching stint was in 2015 with the Miami Dolphins, where he posted a 5-7 record. The team ultimately chose not to keep him on as head coach.

Campbell returned to head coaching in 2021 when the Detroit Lions brought him on board from the Saints. While his hiring was met with some skepticism, the NFC North team clearly made the right choice.

Campbell has crafted a dominant roster and continually seeks ways to strengthen it. Recently, he pushed the front office to acquire edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, adding to the team’s already formidable defense.

Smith didn’t play in Week 10 against the Texans due to his recent arrival in Detroit. Campbell addressed his absence, explaining they’re easing him into the lineup to ensure he’s ready for the Lions’ Super Bowl run.

Za’Darius Smith was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

“We got 11 games left here, and we’re going to need him for every one of those,” Campbell said, suggesting that the Lions will play the 2025 Super Bowl. “And every time we get a little bit closer to the end, they get more critical.”

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions currently lead the NFC North with an impressive 8-1 record. The team aims to maintain their dominance through the end of the regular season, striving to secure a bye week at the start of the playoffs.

Week 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14 vs. Green Bay Packers

