From a multi-million-dollar contract to deals with global brands like Nike and Pepsi, Christian McCaffrey’s wealth extends far beyond his NFL career. Check out how he has turned his on-field success into an incredible fortune.

Christian McCaffrey, one of the brightest stars in the National Football League and a key player for the San Francisco 49ers, has not only made a name for himself on the field but also off it, amassing an impressive fortune.

His talent as both a running back and a receiver has been recognized by teams, fans, and brands, allowing him to generate significant millions through both his contract and sponsorships.

Since his historic 2019 season, when he became the first player in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in a single season, he has proven to be one of the league’s most profitable figures.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s net worth?

Christian McCaffrey, the star of the San Francisco 49ers, is not only one of the standout players of the season, but also one of the wealthiest, with a net worth of $30 million, according to Marca and Sportskeeda.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024. (Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He earns around $12 million annually, which includes a base salary of $1.25 million, a $10.72 million restructuring bonus, and additional incentives based on his performance.

Before joining the 49ers, he signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, allowing him to receive a substantial salary and a significant guaranteed portion, as reported by Fan Arch.

His wealth mainly comes from his NFL contract, signing bonuses, and endorsement deals with major brands. Some of the most notable partnerships include Nike, Bose, Lowe’s, Pepsi, Nerf and USAA.

Christian McCaffrey’s real estate holdings

Christian McCaffrey’s real estate portfolio reflects his growing fortune beyond his NFL career. One of his most notable acquisitions is a mansion in North Carolina, which he listed for $12.5 million.

This impressive property features a saltwater pool, a spa, lake access, and various amenities such as a fire pit, outdoor kitchens, and vehicles like a golf cart and jet skis.

In 2023, he and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, made headlines when they purchased George Clooney’s iconic Los Angeles estate for $14.5 million. The property includes a main house, several guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool.

As noted by Architectural Digest, these types of investments highlight how McCaffrey has diversified his wealth, turning his success on the football field into a solid real estate portfolio.