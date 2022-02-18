With Tom Brady set to enjoy some margaritas and life after football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Head Coach Bruce Arians also talked about retirement. Check out what he said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and the NFL as a whole— are set to go through a major transition next year. Tom Brady will no longer be on the gridiron and, even though the league is in good hands, it'll still feel kind of odd at first.

Brady decided to walk away from the game after two magical decades. That leaves a huge void in the Buccaneers' offense, as the team looks tailor-made for another Super Bowl run but will now lack a starting QB.

Moreover, rumors about Bruce Arians retiring at 69 years old also surfaced online, which is why they just had to ask him if that was something he was considering. His answer, however, wasn't a surprise.

NFL Rumors: Bruce Arians Says He Didn't Like Being Retired

“I tried retirement and it didn’t work out too good,” Arians said, per the York Daily Record. “I’m having a good time. It’s easy for me with my coordinators coming back. Why not coach?"

“I don’t really know anything else," the coach added. "And the building of relationships, the new guys coming in. I never thought I’d coach Tom Brady, and if I was still retired I never would have won a Super Bowl (as a head coach). Coming out of the tunnel every Sunday is awesome.”

Tom Brady Could Still Come Back

Brady still hasn't shut down the door on a potential comeback. But judging by his latest comments on his podcast, it just doesn't seem likely that we'll see him padding up any time soon:

"I am super content and happy with my decision," Brady said. "All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us. I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with. So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year."

"So I’ve had a great time doing the show," the former QB added. "We’ll keep it going and thank you to everyone for their amazing support, thanks for another great NFL football season. And I hope it just keeps getting better and better from here.”

The Bucs will reportedly 'turn every stone' in their pursuit of a replacement, but moving on from a Hall of Famer quarterback can be tough even for the most stacked team. Hopefully, they'll pull it off.