The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, but Derrick Henry isn't blaming Lamar Jackson's absence for the loss.

Although Lamar Jackson recently provided a promising update on his injury, his absence was clearly felt on Monday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens‘ struggling rushing attack contributed to a narrow loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving Derrick Henry speechless. However, King Henry insists that the defeat was not the result of No. 8’s absence on the gridiron.

“I don’t know. I don’t have no answer. Guys who are out there are healthy, trying to do their jobs, we just ain’t good enough,” Henry said to the press when asked what when wrong.

The Ravens acquired Jacoby Brissett via trade in recent days, and the limited time he had to practice with his new team was evident. Henry, however, knows that the loss falls on the team and its performance on the field.

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“We just haven’t been executing. Of course Lamar is a big part of what we do, but it’s a grown-man league. We just haven’t been doing our jobs good enough, it hasn’t been good enough, and I think losing five in a row shows that. Of course having 8 would help, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go out there and do our jobs,” the No.22 revealed.

Jacoby Brissett #11 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warm up.

A night to forget at the M&T Bank Stadium

Derrick Henry endured a historically quiet night on the ground during Ravens’ 23-20 Week 10 loss to the Chargers. The veteran running back was held to a season-low 10 rushing yards on 10 carries (1.0 yards per carry), snapping his NFL-record-tying streak of 33 consecutive prime-time games with at least 25 rushing yards.

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He also added 5 receptions for 10 yards on five targets, finishing with just 20 total yards from scrimmage. Despite the lack of room to run—which included negative yardage across his first five attempts—Henry salvaged his evening by punching in both of Baltimore‘s touchdowns from two yards and one yard out.

Derrick Henry with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter: 10 carries 10 yards 2 TD https://t.co/FIla8LKxvk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 17, 2026

What’s the latest on Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is still hanging out on Injured Reserve as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken and dislocated right thumb he suffered on his very first snap back in Week 8. The Ravens have pegged his recovery timeline at roughly 6 to 10 weeks, which keeps the door cracked open for a late-season return—something Lamar has reportedly told teammates he’s determined to make happen.

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Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball.

Key takeaways

Derrick Henry insisted Lamar Jackson’s absence did not cause the Baltimore Ravens’ loss.

the Baltimore Ravens’ loss. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-low 10 yards in the Ravens’ 23-20 Chargers loss.

in the Ravens’ 23-20 Chargers loss. Lamar Jackson faces a 6-to-10-week recovery timeline following right thumb surgery on Injured Reserve.