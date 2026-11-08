Ravens’ Lamar Jackson reveals promising injury update with encouraging message to teammates

As the Baltimore Ravens fight to stay in playoff contention down the stretch, quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered a message to his teammates following confirmation of his injury.

Quarterback depth has abruptly become the foremost crisis facing the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the front office moved quickly to acquire veteran Jacoby Brissett following injuries to both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Despite the setback, Jackson made his intentions clear to his teammates, targeting a return before the end of the regular season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the two-time MVP delivered a straightforward directive to the locker room: “Just stay alive.”

Baltimore’s season is teetering after a 4-1 start spiraled into a 4-5 mark through Week 9. Compounding the four-game skid alongside Jackson’s absence were persistent trade rumors surrounding Derrick Henry, speculation the organization swiftly shut down in the aftermath of their latest loss.

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Confronting a high-stakes turning point, the Ravens hope the shakeup under center will provide enough stability to weather the storm and keep their postseason hopes afloat until Jackson returns.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

How are the Ravens expected to play with Brissett on the field?

With Jacoby Brissett taking over at quarterback, the Ravens will pivot away from Jackson’s off-script, improvisation-heavy scheme toward a traditional, ball-control offense. The game plan centers on leaning heavily into the ground attack, staying ahead of the chains, and relying on Brissett to serve as a steady game manager who protects the football and limits pre-snap miscues.

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Through the air, Baltimore will tailor concepts to Brissett’s classic pocket-passing profile. Expect a steady diet of play-action, rhythm throws, and bootlegs designed to ease pressure on the offensive line while attacking intermediate voids over the middle, punctuated by selective deep shots to keep defenses from crowding the box.

The overarching strategy hinges on low-risk, complementary football. By stringing together methodical, clock-draining drives that control time of possession and eliminate turnovers, the Ravens aim to shield their defense and keep games within reach until their franchise signal-caller is cleared to play.

Key takeaways

The Baltimore Ravens acquired Jacoby Brissett following injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

following injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson told teammates to “Just stay alive” while targeting a late-season return.

while targeting a late-season return. The Baltimore Ravens fell to 4-5 through Week 9 after a four-game skid.

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