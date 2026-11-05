NY Giants insider pours could water on Derrick Henry rumors after recent trade development

With Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry swirling in trade deadline rumors, fresh insight from an NFL insider could shift the outlook for the New York Giants.

Derrick Henry recently surfaced as an intriguing target in the New York Giants’ search for backfield help. While Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor has commanded most of the trade buzz, the Baltimore Ravens’ bruising veteran briefly appeared on New York’s radar, until a recent report poured cold water on that possibility.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Baltimore’s move to acquire Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals signals a team gearing up for a playoff push rather than selling off core talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline. “The idea that Derrick Henry would be available in a trade never seemed realistic to me. The Ravens are 4-4,” Raanan posted on X.

That dose of reality comes as speculation swirls over how New York will bolster its depth chart for the stretch run. Meanwhile, questions linger regarding the Giants’ pursuit of Taylor as talks with Indianapolis remain murky.

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After avoiding deadline drama by securing a four-year, $46 million extension, front office focus remains split, head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly active in the market, eyeing a dynamic playmaker capable of giving the Giants’ offense an immediate lift.

The idea that Derrick Henry would be available in a trade never seemed realistic to me. The Ravens are 4-4. https://t.co/ekegeAIu8p — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 4, 2026

Other names that have emerged on Giants’ radar

New York’s push to stabilize its backfield has hit an impasse over Indianapolis’ steep asking price for Taylor. Unwilling to part with premium draft capital for the Colts’ Pro Bowler, the Giants have been forced to cast a wider net ahead of the deadline.

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As a blockbuster alternative, Henry generated plenty of trade chatter as a downhill workhorse who would command stacked boxes from opposing defenses. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears present far more realistic, cost-effective targets capable of shouldering early-down touches.

With the Washington Commanders recently plucking rookie Robert Henry Jr. off waivers, New York’s margin for error is razor-thin. Whether the front office pivots to an elite veteran or a mid-tier contributor, resolving the backfield rotation behind Cam Skattebo will dictate how far this offense goes down the stretch.

Key takeaways

Derrick Henry surfaced as an intriguing target for the New York Giants.

for the New York Giants. Jordan Raanan reported Derrick Henry is unrealistic because the Baltimore Ravens are 4-4.

because the Baltimore Ravens are 4-4. Head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly active in the market.

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