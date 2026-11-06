Derrick Henry addresses Ravens future amid trade speculation, potential NY Giants interest

Amid a recent slump for the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry addressed his future in Baltimore amid New York Giants trade rumors.

Mounting questions surround the Baltimore Ravens as they navigate the remainder of the regular season. Following the team’s fourth consecutive defeat, star running back Derrick Henry met with reporters to address Baltimore’s prolonged slump, and pushed back against speculation linking him to a potential trade to the New York Giants.

“I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I’m saying let’s get to work, let’s try to get better at it and turn this around,” Henry told reporters when pressed on his future outside of Baltimore.

While rumors circulated regarding Henry’s potential move to the Giants before the NFL trade deadline, his comments cast significant doubt on any impending blockbuster deal.

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A Giants insider similarly downplayed the trade buzz, pouring cold water on the scenario in the wake of New York acquiring quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Still, the Giants remain a team to watch as front office executives actively explore depth additions down the stretch.

The Ravens have lost four straight games and Derrick Henry is frustrated pic.twitter.com/mpkdiTIIuI — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) November 6, 2026

Henry’s frustration over Ravens’ poor performance

The Ravens have hit a full-blown midseason crisis, dropping four straight games to fall to 4–5. Quarterback injuries have completely derailed the offense, thrusting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano under center against Jacksonville and leading to an anemic 55-yard passing output.

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During this skid, Henry’s production has cratered as opposing defenses stack the box against Baltimore’s one-dimensional attack. He failed to top 60 rushing yards in any of the four defeats, averaging 3.4 yards per carry or fewer in three of them, headlined by a meager 45 yards on 17 carries against Cincinnati.

Facing sustained scrutiny over the offense’s sputtering output, Henry reiterated that Baltimore’s only path forward is to double down, clean up execution, and turn the season around over the final eight games.

Key takeaways

Derrick Henry pushed back against trade speculation linking him to the New York Giants. Bolavip

linking him to the New York Giants. Bolavip The Baltimore Ravens fell to 4–5 after dropping four consecutive games.

after dropping four consecutive games. Derrick Henry failed to reach 60 rushing yards in any of Baltimore’s four defeats.

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