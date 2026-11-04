Jacoby Brissett traded: Ravens, Cardinals QB depth charts updated

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Baltimore Ravens acquired veteran Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to steady the offense ahead of a critical stretch.

The Baltimore Ravens have acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to steady a depleted quarterback room, according to NFL insider Adam Schfter. With injuries sidelining both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, Brissett’s arrival gives Baltimore an experienced hand under center as they navigate the grind of the regular season.

Here is how the Ravens‘ quarterback depth chart looks following the move:

Starter: Jacoby Brissett | Backup (QB2): Joe Fagnano | QB3: Kedon Slovis | Practice Squad: Austin Reed

Here is how the Cardinals‘ updated quarterback room shapes up:

Starter: Gardner Minshew II | Backup (QB2): Carson Beck | Practice Squad: None

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Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, per @RapSheet and me. Deal is expected to be completed this weekend.



The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf toe. pic.twitter.com/sGpFSxYc5u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Brissett’s impact in the Cardinals so far

Brissett gave Arizona an early steadying hand under center, opening the season with a poised road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His veteran command and low-turnover approach kept the offense afloat through tough defensive tests.

His high-water mark came in Week 6 against the division-rival Rams. Brissett completed 68.6% of his throws for 218 yards and zero turnovers, controlling the clock and managing third downs to grind out an 18–16 victory.

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However, limited downfield explosiveness caught up with the unit by midseason. Facing Dallas in Week 8, Arizona pulled Brissett in favor of Gardner Minshew, whose comeback win reshuffled the depth chart and prompted the Cardinals to trade Brissett to Baltimore.

Key takeaways