NY Giants linked to blockbuster trade for Derrick Henry instead of Jonathan Taylor

Amid lingering uncertainty over a potential pursuit of Jonathan Taylor, a new report suggests the New York Giants could pivot toward a blockbuster trade for Derrick Henry.

Determined to erase the memory of last year’s disastrous campaign, the New York Giants have entered this season with a singular focus: capturing the NFC East crown. Off to an impressive start, head coach John Harbaugh is already looking ahead to the stretch run, and while trade rumors have long connected Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor to New York, buzz has also surfaced regarding a potential blockbuster deal for Derrick Henry.

Speaking on his regular “Wednesdays with Wink” appearance, former Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale suggested that Harbaugh could look to add a proven running back for the second half of the season, pointing to Henry as an ideal fit. “I’m sure he wants a running back, and the one that makes sense is coming out of Baltimore [Derrick Henry], who would want to finish his career in New York,” Martindale said.

Martindale added that Harbaugh’s aggressive mindset could prompt him to reach out directly to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to gauge the asking price for Henry, potentially giving the veteran ball-carrier a chance to finish his storied career in New York after his run in Baltimore.

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While reports continue to build anticipation around a pursuit of Taylor, the prospect of the Giants pivoting to Henry dramatically alters the trade landscape across the NFL heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Where things stand between the Giants and Taylor

Even with Henry emerging as a speculative target, rumors linking New York to Taylor have dominated the conversation as the Giants look to solidify their backfield. An injury to standout Cam Skattebo has only poured gasoline on those trade flames.

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Significant hurdles remain, however, as whispers persist regarding both the steep compensation required to land Taylor and whether the All-Pro back is completely sold on committing to New York long-term.

Compounding matters is Taylor’s reported stance with the Colts regarding his future, coupled with heavy competition across the league, most notably from the Denver Broncos, who are also believed to be firmly in the sweepstakes.

What Henry would bring to New York

Acquiring Henry would provide the Giants with an elite, punishing downhill bellcow capable of immediately transforming their short-yardage and red-zone packages. At a bruising 247-plus pounds, Henry’s physical running style wears down defensive fronts in the fourth quarter, consistently moves the chains on third down, and sets an uncompromising tone between the tackles.

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Schematically, his arrival would open up the playbook by forcing opposing defenses to keep eight men in the box. That extra defensive attention opens clean one-on-one matchups on the perimeter, creates deep throwing lanes off play-action, controls time of possession, and takes substantial pressure off the quarterback.

Key takeaways

Derrick Henry emerged as a trade target for the New York Giants.

for the New York Giants. Wink Martindale suggested John Harbaugh could target Derrick Henry from Baltimore.

could target Derrick Henry from Baltimore. Derrick Henry weighs over 247 pounds, bringing physical downhill power to New York.