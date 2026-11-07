NY Giants reportedly move for plan B before trade deadline as Ravens reveal Derrick Henry stance

The New York Giants are exploring alternatives to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry as they look to bolster their backfield ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Recent reports linking Jonathan Taylor to the New York Giants suggested that a potential deal was facing complications, prompting Big Blue to turn their attention firmly toward Derrick Henry as they look to bolster their backfield ahead of the NFL trade deadline. However, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter revealed that the Baltimore Ravens have no intention of parting ways with their star running back, with Justice Hill emerging as a potential plan B.

Hill is the Ravens’ primary alternative in the backfield, serving as the next option behind King Henry on a team that has been hit hard by injuries. Jacoby Brissett was recently acquired via trade following significant losses at quarterback, with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined.

The Ravens’ recent struggles over the past few weeks had seemingly suggested that a major move was on the horizon. However, Henry himself made his intentions crystal clear: “I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I’m saying, ‘Let’s go back to work. Let’s try to get better and turn this thing around.'”

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For the Giants, it remains to be seen how they will ultimately address a position group that has undergone several changes throughout the season. With Cam Skattebo emerging as their primary option in the backfield, could he get a new running mate to help carry the load during this stretch of the season?

Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball for a 65 yard touchdown.

Why is Justice Hill a good fit for the Giants?

Justice Hill standardizes as a top-tier pass-catching third-down back who brings veteran versatility and explosive playmaking playing for the Ravens. Averaging around 5 yards per carry across his career along with consistent receiving production out of the backfield (highlighted by a 2024 season with 39 receptions for 389 yards and 3 receiving TDs), he complements the Giants’ backfield ideally.

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With Cam Skattebo offering physical, down-hill running between the tackles, Hill acts as the perfect lightning-to-thunder pairing—providing pass protection, electric speed in open space, and a reliable target on third downs to elevate Big Blue’s overall offense.

Justice Hill pops a 65-yarder for six! JAXvsBAL on Prime Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dXiF7qG1we — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026

Current situation between Taylor and the Giants

The ongoing saga involving Jonathan Taylor and the New York Giants still has no clear resolution. However, time is running out as the NFL trade deadline continues to draw closer.

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Another prominent NFC team has emerged as a leading contender to land the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest star. Recent reports indicate that the Minnesota Vikings have joined the race for the running back, who could be on the move in the near future.

Key takeaways

Baltimore Ravens will not trade running back Derrick Henry, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

running back Derrick Henry, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Justice Hill emerged as plan B for the New York Giants before the trade deadline.

for the New York Giants before the trade deadline. Minnesota Vikings joined the race to trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.