With just one week remaining in the NFL regular season, the first Sunday of 2025 will be critical for five teams. The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for playoff spots and a shot at the Super Bowl. There’s no room for error, and these teams will leave it all on the field to secure their postseason berths.

Following Monday’s result, the Detroit Lions remain in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The NFC playoff picture is down to a single spot, with two teams vying for it in Week 18. The Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a showdown that will determine the NFC South champion. Tampa Bay faces off against the Saints, while Atlanta takes on the Carolina Panthers.

The scenario could get tricky for the NFL, as both teams are likely to come out on top. If the Buccaneers defeat the Saints, they will clinch the NFC South title, regardless of the Falcons’ result against the Panthers.

Over in the AFC, three teams are competing for the final playoff spot. With the Kansas City Chiefs already locked in as the No. 1 seed, only one AFC division title remains undecided. The Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos arehoping Week 18 will bring the results they need to punch their tickets to the postseason.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21).

While all three teams will need a combination of favorable outcomes, one thing is certain: the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off for the AFC North Championship. This game will be crucial in determining which team secures a spot in the Wild Card Round.

see also NFL News: Mike McDaniel delivers motivational and fiery message as Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive

Teams waiting for the playoffs

With only two franchises left to secure their spots, the playoff picture is coming into focus. Let’s take a look at the 12 teams that have already clinched a playoff berth ahead of the Super Bowl.

AFC: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles. NFC: Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams.

If the season were to end today, here are the projected playoff matchups:

AFC:

(1) Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1 seed)

(7) Denver Broncos vs. (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Los Angeles Chargers vs. (3) Baltimore Ravens

(5) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (4) Houston Texans

NFC:

(1) Detroit Lions (No. 1 seed)

(7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Washington Commanders vs. (3) Los Angeles Rams

(5) Minnesota Vikings vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18 fixtures

In Week 18, five teams will fight for the final playoff spots, making for an exciting finish to the NFL regular season. Here are the matchups to look out for:

Browns vs. Ravens – January 4, 2025

Bengals vs. Steelers – January 4, 2025

Panthers vs. Falcons – January 5, 2025

Texans vs. Titans – January 5, 2025

Giants vs. Eagles – January 5, 2025

Jaguars vs. Colts – January 5, 2025

Commanders vs. Cowboys – January 5, 2025

Bears vs. Packers – January 5, 2025

Saints vs. Buccaneers – January 5, 2025

Bills vs. Patriots – January 5, 2025

Chargers vs. Raiders – January 5, 2025

49ers vs. Cardinals – January 5, 2025

Chiefs vs. Broncos – January 5, 2025

Seahawks vs. Rams – January 5, 2025

Dolphins vs. Jets – January 5, 2025

Vikings vs. Lions – January 5, 2025