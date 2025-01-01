Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Why was the Sugar Bowl between Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish postponed?

The crucial game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, scheduled for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, had to be postponed by the authorities.

NCAAF News: Why was the Sugar Bowl between Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish postponed?
NCAAF News: Why was the Sugar Bowl between Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish postponed?

By Matías Persuh

What was supposed to be a College Football celebration will now have to wait a bit longer. Both the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish were set to face off for the Sugar Bowl, but the game had to be postponed due to a specific event that occurred in the last few hours.

In the early hours of the morning, during New Year’s celebrations, an attack occurred in a tourist area of New Orleans, where several people lost their lives and many others were injured. Due to this serious incident, the authorities in charge of organizing the game at the Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, decided to take action and postpone the game.

Pete Thamel, a college football journalist, reported through his X (formerly Twitter) account that everything indicates the game will be played on Thursday. “Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a press conference in New Orleans that the game will be played Thursday. More details to come,” Thamel stated via @PeteThamel.

Advertisement

Additionally, he provided more details regarding the time at which the game will be played: “Have been told there could be discussions about an earlier kick time for the Sugar Bowl tomorrow. Have been told an earlier kick is important to both teams from a rest and recovery perspective. It was originally scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST tonight.”

Sugar Bowl

A sign for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame is seen outside the Louisiana Superdome after at least ten people were killed on Bourbon Street when a person allegedly drove into a crowd in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

As for the sports side of things, both Smart’s team and Freeman’s team will have to wait one more day to finally find out who will be the next opponent for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl.

NCAAF News: Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty delivers strong self-criticism after loss to Penn State

see also

NCAAF News: Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty delivers strong self-criticism after loss to Penn State

The official statement from the SEC commissioner

Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, used his X account to make it clear that the decision to postpone the game between Georgia and Notre Dame was primarily made to ensure the safety of the public.

Advertisement
Sankey&#039;s Statement

@SEC

In search of the Orange Bowl

Both the Bulldogs and Notre Dame have been among the most consistent teams throughout the season, which is why an evenly matched showdown is expected for this Sugar Bowl. Regardless of the winner, both teams already have a confirmed opponent for the Orange Bowl.

Advertisement

James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions solidly defeated Boise State and have secured their ticket to the CFP semifinals. The game will take place on January 9th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Andy Reid confirms if Patrick Mahomes will play for Chiefs vs Broncos
NFL

Andy Reid confirms if Patrick Mahomes will play for Chiefs vs Broncos

Teoscar Hernandez finally explains why he delayed signing with the Dodgers
MLB

Teoscar Hernandez finally explains why he delayed signing with the Dodgers

NHL News: Rangers HC Peter Laviolette receives stern statement from Zac Jones
NHL

NHL News: Rangers HC Peter Laviolette receives stern statement from Zac Jones

NHL News: Chicago star Connor Bedard issues straightforward admission after awful Winter Classic loss
NHL

NHL News: Chicago star Connor Bedard issues straightforward admission after awful Winter Classic loss

Better Collective Logo