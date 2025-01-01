What was supposed to be a College Football celebration will now have to wait a bit longer. Both the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish were set to face off for the Sugar Bowl, but the game had to be postponed due to a specific event that occurred in the last few hours.

In the early hours of the morning, during New Year’s celebrations, an attack occurred in a tourist area of New Orleans, where several people lost their lives and many others were injured. Due to this serious incident, the authorities in charge of organizing the game at the Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, decided to take action and postpone the game.

Pete Thamel, a college football journalist, reported through his X (formerly Twitter) account that everything indicates the game will be played on Thursday. “Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a press conference in New Orleans that the game will be played Thursday. More details to come,” Thamel stated via @PeteThamel.

Additionally, he provided more details regarding the time at which the game will be played: “Have been told there could be discussions about an earlier kick time for the Sugar Bowl tomorrow. Have been told an earlier kick is important to both teams from a rest and recovery perspective. It was originally scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST tonight.”

A sign for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame is seen outside the Louisiana Superdome after at least ten people were killed on Bourbon Street when a person allegedly drove into a crowd in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the sports side of things, both Smart’s team and Freeman’s team will have to wait one more day to finally find out who will be the next opponent for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl.

The official statement from the SEC commissioner

Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, used his X account to make it clear that the decision to postpone the game between Georgia and Notre Dame was primarily made to ensure the safety of the public.

@SEC

In search of the Orange Bowl

Both the Bulldogs and Notre Dame have been among the most consistent teams throughout the season, which is why an evenly matched showdown is expected for this Sugar Bowl. Regardless of the winner, both teams already have a confirmed opponent for the Orange Bowl.

James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions solidly defeated Boise State and have secured their ticket to the CFP semifinals. The game will take place on January 9th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.