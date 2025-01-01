Minnesota star Anthony Edwards snubs Nikola Jokic, names his choice for NBA MVP: 'He's unguardable'

With more than a third of the 2024-25 NBA season in the books, the MVP race is intensifying, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has made his stance clear. For the first time in several years, he believes the award shouldn’t go to Nikola Jokic, despite the Denver Nuggets center being one of the top favorites.

Jokic, the winner of three MVP awards in the past four seasons, continues to post dominant numbers. However, Edwards has a different take. “I don’t know if they could give it to (Jokic) again,” he remarked during a recent interview with ESPN.

Instead, Edwards quickly named his pick for the award. “I would say Shai. Yeah, he’s looking like the MVP, man,” Edwards said, referencing Oklahoma City star Gilgeous-Alexander. The two faced off in a game on Tuesday, with the Thunder guard delivering a 40-point performance in the victory over the Timberwolves. “He was incredible once again tonight… To me, he’s unguardable,” Anthony said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards reflected on why he believes Gilgeous-Alexander is deserving of the MVP this year. “He’s consistent every night,” he said. “His team gives him the ball and just lets him rock out. It’s nothing to think about. ‘Hey, get Shai the ball, and he’s going to get busy, and then we’ll figure it out after that.’ I love watching that.”

The Minnesota star also emphasized that this level of play is nothing new for Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been putting up impressive numbers since last season. “It’s incredible, man… I hope they give (MVP) to him this year for sure,” Edwards said. “I feel like he should have won it last year, but he’s playing out of his mind right now.”

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during their regular season NBA

Advertisement

Shai’s stellar season

Shai is enjoying the best season of his career, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Western Conference-best 27-5 record. Playing in all 32 games so far, he has been a cornerstone of the team’s success.

Advertisement

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points per game, second in the league behind only Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s also contributing 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, showcasing his versatility and ability to lead the Thunder on both ends of the floor.

Jokic’s continued excellence

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic remains a force to be reckoned with. The reigning MVP from 2021, 2022, and 2024, the Serbian center is putting up another exceptional season despite the Denver Nuggets‘ struggles to maintain consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jokic is averaging 31.0 points per game, just behind Gilgeous-Alexander, while dominating in other statistical categories. He ranks third in the league in rebounds (12.9) and assists (9.5), continuing to prove why he’s considered one of the most complete players in NBA history.

see also NBA News: Thunder teammate makes bold statement on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case

Ultimately, the decision for the 2025 NBA MVP will come down to more than just stats. Voters will consider not only individual performance but also each player’s impact on their team’s success. For now, the debate between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic highlights the incredible talent in today’s NBA, as both players make compelling cases for the league’s top honor.