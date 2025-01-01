Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC after their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, in something with very little precedent, the defending champions will have nearly 25 days of rest before their playoff debut.

That reward has both positive and negative aspects. Undoubtedly, the main concern will be losing momentum when the team was at its peak during the season. However, the Chiefs need to recover injured players, and this period will give them the opportunity to do so.

In this scenario, the big question is whether Patrick Mahomes will play in the final game of the season due to his ankle issues. The NFL will closely monitor this situation, as the fate of many teams depends on the outcome of the Broncos’ matchup against the Super Bowl favorites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Broncos in Week 18?

Andy Reid confirmed that Patrick Mahomes will not play in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. The star quarterback will have nearly a month of rest before the Divisional Round.

“It wasn’t a hard decision. I’ve been through that before. So, I’m not too worried about all that (players losing rhythm). It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow. Carson will be the starting quarterback. We’ll kind of work things from there about who goes and who doesn’t go.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

Who will replace Patrick Mahomes?

Carson Wentz will replace Patrick Mahomes in Denver. The former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles has only thrown two passes throughout the 2024 season, so this game will help him gain some rhythm ahead of the playoffs in case of an emergency.