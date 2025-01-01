Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms if Patrick Mahomes will play for Chiefs against Broncos

Andy Reid has officially addressed whether Patrick Mahomes will take the field against the Denver Broncos. With nearly a month of rest ahead, the Chiefs are making a calculated move that could impact many AFC teams.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC after their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, in something with very little precedent, the defending champions will have nearly 25 days of rest before their playoff debut.

That reward has both positive and negative aspects. Undoubtedly, the main concern will be losing momentum when the team was at its peak during the season. However, the Chiefs need to recover injured players, and this period will give them the opportunity to do so.

In this scenario, the big question is whether Patrick Mahomes will play in the final game of the season due to his ankle issues. The NFL will closely monitor this situation, as the fate of many teams depends on the outcome of the Broncos’ matchup against the Super Bowl favorites.

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Broncos in Week 18?

Andy Reid confirmed that Patrick Mahomes will not play in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. The star quarterback will have nearly a month of rest before the Divisional Round.

“It wasn’t a hard decision. I’ve been through that before. So, I’m not too worried about all that (players losing rhythm). It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow. Carson will be the starting quarterback. We’ll kind of work things from there about who goes and who doesn’t go.”

Who will replace Patrick Mahomes?

Carson Wentz will replace Patrick Mahomes in Denver. The former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles has only thrown two passes throughout the 2024 season, so this game will help him gain some rhythm ahead of the playoffs in case of an emergency.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

