NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George joins Davis, Durant, Booker, Wembanyama, and other NBA stars in criticizing new All-Star Format

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Davis are among the marquee names voicing their displeasure with the NBA’s new All-Star Game format. The changes, which have sparked widespread debate, have many players longing for the simplicity and competitive spirit of the traditional format. Joining the chorus of discontent is Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, who did not shy away from sharing his views.

Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George questioned the logic behind the revamped structure.

“We already had a hard time with one game; how are we going to have three All-Star Games?” George said. “We had a hard enough time trying to get everyone to compete at a high level playing in one game. So I just don’t understand how; I guess it’s a shorter number to play to, so I guess that’s the competitive part about it. It’s competing to get to, I think it’s 40 or something like that.”

George continued, emphasizing his dissatisfaction: “But yeah, I just don’t like the format. If we’re not going to go out and compete and be competitive, then I think it’s still just wasting time.”

Anthony Davis (23) as he shoots during the NBA Basketball Herren USA All-Star Game

Details of the new format

Under the new format, the NBA will announce 24 All-Stars, who will then be divided into three eight-player teams. A fourth team will consist of players from the winner of the Rising Star Challenge, which features rookies and second-year players. Adding to the novelty, TNT commentators Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal will draft the three main teams.

While the league hopes this revamped structure will inject excitement into the event, critics argue it sacrifices the essence of the All-Star Game.

Nostalgia for the classic format

The changes have reignited nostalgia for the traditional format, where two teams, typically captained by the leading vote-getters, competed in a single, high-stakes game. This straightforward structure produced unforgettable moments, from Michael Jordan’s iconic battles with Magic Johnson to more recent showdowns between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The introduction of a more complex system has left fans feeling disconnected, with many calling for a return to basics: one competitive game featuring the league’s brightest stars playing at their peak.

For both players and fans, the NBA All-Star Game has always been more than just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of basketball’s finest talent. The growing chorus of criticism reflects a collective desire to preserve the event’s essence and restore the prestige that made it an annual tradition beloved by millions.