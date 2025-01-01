While his future is unclear, Jalen Milroe’s finale to the 2024 NCAA season was nothing short of a disappointment. The Alabama Crimson Tide struggled tremendously against the Michigan Wolverines, as the Tide fell 19-13. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer voiced a powerful message about Milroe.

It just wasn’t Alabama’s day. New Year’s Eve matchup with the Wolverines was frustrating from the get-go. As a pouring shower came down on the field at Raymond James Stadium, Jalen Milroe threw an interception and fumbled the football twice in the first quarter. Michigan jumped to an early 16-0 lead, and Alabama could never recover the lost ground.

Milroe was clearly off his game against Michigan, along with the costly turnovers, the Tide‘s QB was erratic on his throws and displayed some concerning pocket presence, as well. If Milroe plans on entering the NFL Draft in 2025, then teams could be wary of him due to the poor outing in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Despite all of this, DeBoer trusted Milroe throughout the whole game and never even considered a QB change, in hopes of getting the offense into a rhythym.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“No, I didn’t. I just felt like there’s things that he still did,” DeBoer told reporters postgame, via On3. “We scored a field goal with him using his legs. We went 95 plus yards in less than a minute. Just that factor and what we needed with him and his mobility added to the run game.

“But I thought there was still a lot of good plays that he made, too, and I saw, I guess, a fighter, the fight in his eyes, and as long as I see that, I want to hang in there with the guys that this program means a lot to.“

Milroe leaves door open on future

While the Reliaquest Bowl itself may not carry significant weight, its real importance lies in the possibility of witnessing Milroe’s final college football game before he heads to the NFL Draft. However, the mobile quarterback has yet to make a decision. After the game, Milroe was asked the million-dollar question and responded with a suspenseful remark.

“Right now, I’m just going to try to soak up this moment today,” Milroe stated during a postgame press conference via per Alabama reporter Matt Stahl. “Not really try to focus on any future endeavors.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Milroe’s postgame comment didn’t steer away from his stance going into the matchup, emphasizing his focus on enjoying the game with many of his teammates who may never play together again.