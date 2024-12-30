Former World No.1, who achieved what Federer, Djokovic and Nadal couldn't, admits: ‘I couldn't handle the pressure’

Mats Wilander might not have been as flashy as some of tennis’s greatest icons, but his sheer determination to be the best set him apart. Despite achieving historic feats at a young age, the Swedish star struggled to maintain his dominance at the top.

After retiring, Wilander transitioned into roles as Sweden’s Davis Cup captain, a TV commentator, and a fixture in senior tennis tournaments. Now 60, he often reflects on his meteoric rise and fall, sharing how he walked away from the pressures of being at the pinnacle of the sport.

Wilander’s legend began in 1982 at Roland Garros, where, at just 17, he shocked the tennis world. Arriving in Paris with no professional titles, the teenage underdog upset world No. 2 Ivan Lendl in the fourth round, overcame José Luis Clerc in the semis, and then stunned Argentine great Guillermo Vilas in the final.

At 17 years and nine months, he became the youngest Roland Garros champion ever, marking the birth of a unique style that prioritized tactical brilliance over power. His meticulous game plan, often extending points to frustrate opponents, made him a nightmare for rivals.

Mats Wilander raises the Roland Garros trophy in 1982 after defeating Guillermo Vilas. (IMAGO / TT)

“I always believed I played more aggressively than players like Edberg or McEnroe,” Wilander once explained. “Their game involved risk, win or lose. Mine was about hitting shots that prevented opponents from executing their best ones.”

Reaching the summit in 1988

By 1988, Wilander was no longer just a promising young star—he was a force to be reckoned with. Often likened to compatriot Bjorn Borg, Wilander captured three Grand Slam titles that year: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the U.S. Open. His victory in the U.S. Open final over Ivan Lendl, which lasted nearly five hours, remains one of the tournament’s longest in history.

At just 24, Wilander became the youngest player to win five Grand Slam titles—an achievement that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal took longer to accomplish. He capped off the year ranked No. 1, cementing himself as the best in the world.

The fall from glory

Despite predictions of long-term dominance, Wilander’s career took an unexpected turn after his 1988 triumphs. “During 1988, I felt like the best player in the world,” Wilander recalled in an interview with the ATP. “But once I was officially ranked No. 1, I had four horrible months. I couldn’t handle the pressure. It wasn’t just about being the top player; it was about feeling like I had achieved my goal and lost my drive.”

Wilander went over two years without winning another title and tumbled out of the Top 100 by 1991. Analysts were baffled, but the player himself admitted to burnout.

“I had to work hard for everything—tactically, physically, and mentally,” Wilander said in 2020. “Eventually, my mind just said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ And then the losses came, followed by the steep decline.”

Life after tennis

Wilander officially retired in 1996, leaving behind a legacy of 33 professional titles, including seven Grand Slams. Notably, after reaching No. 1, he never made another Grand Slam final.

Post-retirement, Wilander served as Sweden’s Davis Cup captain and transitioned into media work as a TV analyst. He also frequently participated in senior tennis events, relishing the sport in a more relaxed setting.

On Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer

In the ongoing debate over the greatest tennis player of all time, Wilander has been a vocal admirer of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. However, the Swede believes Djokovic’s resume speaks for itself.

“With 24 Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold, a Davis Cup win, the most ATP 1000 titles, and a superior head-to-head record against his two biggest rivals, Djokovic is clearly the GOAT,” Wilander declared earlier this year.

