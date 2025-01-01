The final week of the NFL season is undoubtedly one of the most important in terms of playoff implications. Several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, still have playoff hopes, and to keep those alive, they must beat their opponent, the New York Jets, and rely on other results. Mike McDaniel already knows who will be his starting QB for the visit to MetLife Stadium, providing an important injury update on Tua Tagovailoa.

The starting quarterback of the Dolphins was unable to fully recover from his rib injury suffered in Week 16, so, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the player with the best chance to start against the Jets will once again be Tyler Huntley.

“The #Dolphins are preparing for QB Snoop Huntley to start on Sunday against the #Jets, according to coach Mike McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa will practice on a limited basis, however,” Rapoport state via his X account @RapSheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although there are still a few days until the game in New York, Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to leave anything to chance and is once again betting on the backup QB, who had a stellar performance last weekend in Miami’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Huntley #18 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Currently, the Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East, well behind the Buffalo Bills. Their record so far is eight wins and eight losses.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Los Angeles Rams head coach, Sean McVay, opens up about his plan for Week 18

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa?

On December 22nd, in the Week 16 game of the NFL, the Miami Dolphins hosted the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. While the joy was immense due to an important victory, the injury suffered by Tagovailoa left a bittersweet taste for the franchise.

Advertisement

The franchise player for Mike McDaniel’s team suffered a painful rib injury, which sidelined him for the following game against the Browns. Tua was initially listed on the injury report, later being labeled as doubtful. Ultimately, the former Alabama player was unable to see any minutes against the Browns.

According to what the coach stated to the press, Tagovailoa’s situation is “gray area, firmly in the unknown.” Still, all signs point to Huntley once again starting the game for his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do the Dolphins need to make the Playoffs?

The final week of the NFL season will undoubtedly determine the fate of several teams. The Dolphins are one of them, and they still hold hope of advancing to the next stage of the season. What needs to happen for Miami to make it to the playoffs?

First and foremost, the most important thing is to beat the New York Jets on the road, as a tie or loss would immediately eliminate them. If they manage to win, they will need to keep an eye on what happens in Denver, as they must rely on a victory by Andy Reid’s Chiefs over the Broncos to secure a ticket to the next stage of the season.