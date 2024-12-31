Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird reveals the best player he ever faced in the NBA, calls him 'God'

Experts often credit Larry Bird as one of the key figures responsible for elevating the NBA into the global phenomenon it is today. Over nearly 15 years with the Boston Celtics, Bird dominated the court, securing three championships and earning three consecutive MVP awards—an achievement that captivated fans around the world. Yet, despite his own legendary career, Bird admitted that there was one player during his era who stood above the rest—a player he famously referred to as “God.”

“Michael can beat you in a lot of ways,” Bird said of Jordan during an interview for NBA’s 75 Stories. Without hesitation, he acknowledged the Chicago Bulls icon as the most impressive player he had ever faced. “I know in my time he was better than all of us,” Bird confessed.

From Michael Jordan’s debut with the Bulls in 1984 until Bird’s retirement in 1992, the two stars battled in the league for eight memorable seasons. During that time, Bird‘s Celtics held a 17-11 advantage in head-to-head matchups, including a perfect 6-0 record in the playoffs, highlighted by two consecutive series sweeps.

Despite this statistical edge, Jordan’s extraordinary talent and relentless winning mentality left an indelible mark on Bird. Reflecting on Jordan’s versatility and determination, Bird remarked, “He can beat you mentally, he can beat you physically, he can guard you, he can score.”

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards smiles before their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The Knicks won 93-91.

The night Jordan became ‘God’

One of Michael Jordan’s most legendary performances came during the 1986 Eastern Conference Playoffs. In Game 2 of the first round between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics, a 23-year-old Jordan exploded for 63 points—still the record for the most points scored in a single postseason game.

Despite MJ’s heroics, Boston emerged victorious 135-131. Yet even in defeat, Jordan earned Bird’s ultimate respect. “I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan,” Larry said after the game. “Today in Boston Garden, on national TV, in the playoffs, he put on one of the greatest shows of all time. I couldn’t believe anybody could do that against the Boston Celtics,” he added. “He is the most awesome player in the NBA.”

Bird’s other great rival

While Bird ranks Jordan as the greatest player he ever faced, another name defined his career: Magic Johnson. Throughout the 1980s, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers were at the center of one of sports’ greatest rivalries, clashing in three NBA Finals.

Between them, the Celtics and Lakers appeared in every Finals during the decade, with Johnson leading the Lakers to two victories over Bird’s Celtics, while Larry earned one title at Magic’s expense. Both players also dominated the league’s individual accolades during that time, with Bird winning three straight MVP awards and Johnson claiming two.

Despite the intense rivalry, Bird and Johnson share a deep mutual respect. “I’ve always said that I go by success, and he’s won more championships, so I give him the nod,” Bird said during an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman. For his part, Johnson has been just as effusive in his praise for Bird. “Larry was the better player because he could do more,” Magic said. “I played against the best; I got to know the man, Larry Bird.”