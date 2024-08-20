Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson

One of the teams with the highest offensive potential for a standout season is undoubtedly the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin will not only have the experienced Russell Wilson at his disposal but has also added Justin Fields to the roster. According to Bill Belichick, the seasoned and successful former Patriots coach, he has revealed the winning formula for success with Wilson as the starter.

The team led by Tomlin will aim to improve on their 10-7 record from last season in order to once again reach the coveted Super Bowl. Unlike in previous years, this time they will have two key quarterbacks at their disposal.

On one hand, the acquisition of veteran Russell Wilson adds prestige to the Steelers’ roster. The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos quarterback is coming off a lackluster season with the Colorado franchise and will be looking for redemption this year in the AFC North.

On the other hand, the addition of Justin Fields as a reinforcement at the position brings additional talent. Having struggled to establish himself with the Chicago Bears, Fields will seek a fresh start with his new team this season. With this, the Steelers are well-covered in the most crucial position on their roster.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With two talented quarterbacks ready to compete for the starting role in Week 1, it will be up to coach Mike Tomlin to decide who is best prepared to face the Atlanta Falcons in their visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bill Belichick and his expertise offer tips for achieving success

The experience of one of the most successful coaches of all time gives him the chance to advise the Steelers on how to achieve success with Russell Wilson at the helm.

In an interview with journalist Pat McAfee, the multiple-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots declared: “The sooner the offensive line can come together and create some consistent run lanes for the backs so that they’re not in long-yardage [situations]. They can stay on track on first and second down, give Russell [Wilson] a chance to get the ball down the field – I think that’s their formula to win”

“I think they have bigger problems than the quarterback position. The offensive line has had a hard time at being consistent there. They lost [Troy Fautanu] so they got [Broderick] Jones over there playing right tackle… they have a rookie center [too],” Belichick added.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field during the pregame warm up prior to playing in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

The battle for the starting QB position

With the NFL season just around the corner, coach Mike Tomlin has yet to decide who will be the starter in Week 1 as he continues to address other matters.

Regarding this, the coach stated: “You know, still not what we’re looking for. It was better in some areas but still JV in too many others.”

“Included in that but separate from it, I thought we didn’t do a good enough job at protecting the quarterback. We’ve got to do a better job in pass protection than we did — not only in possession downs but just in general. [The QB battle is] somewhat of an incomplete study because you just don’t get a chance to see them operate or us operate or us establish rhythm and personality when you’re not winning possession downs.”, Tomlin concluded.