Fred Warner receives hefty double fine after 49ers win vs Commanders in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers were able to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 6, but Fred Warner will have to pay a hefty fine regardless.

The San Francisco 49ers are unbeaten after winning against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. However, the team showed a very aggressive side to it, and linebacker Fred Warner has been fined by the NFL for it.

The NFL fined San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner twice for hits on Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo during Monday night’s game. The league penalized Warner $47,762 for hitting a defenseless player and an additional $17,911 for leading with his helmet to initiate contact.

Fred Warner could face a one-game suspension if he commits two more hits on defenseless players. He is under the same risk for hip-drop tackles, where a third offense will automatically mean a one-game ban for them.

Advertisement

Malik Mustapha went unpunished

Since Raheem Morris became the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, this unit has been very aggressive and plays at the edge of the rulebook. Safety Malik Mustapha is at the forefront of that. His hits are “clean” according to the rules, but they are fierce and very strong.

MALIK MUSTAPHAAAAAA 🗣️



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/a7Fa6wP1z8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2026

Against the Commanders, Mustapha had four tackles and all four of them were almost flag-worthy. Still, the NFL didn’t deem appropriate to fine him after the game. What it’s true is that this unit plays very strong.

Advertisement

Is the 49ers defense good?

The 49ers defense ranks as the fifth-best in the NFL. It’s one of the best units in the whole league. It’s also the fourth-best scoring defense and a big reason why this team is still unbeaten at 6-0.

SurveyWill the 49ers defense end as a top 3 unit? Will the 49ers defense end as a top 3 unit? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Key takeaways