NFL fines three different Panthers players for taunting after Week 6 win vs Eagles

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, the Carolina Panthers will have to pay money as three players got fined by the NFL due to taunting.

The NFL dropped a heavy hammer on the Carolina Panthers‘ checkbooks following their Week 6 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. League officials announced Saturday that three separate players were issued fines for taunting infractions.

Cornerback Will Lee was penalized with a $6,377 fine for his third-quarter actions, while tight end Tommy Tremble received a team-high fine of $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter. Safety Zakee Wheatley rounded out the disciplinary trio with a $5,626 fine. Tremble scored twice in the game for the Panthers.

The three incidents took place at different stages of the matchup vs Eagles, with Tremble being the only player actually flagged during live play. The league’s postgame video review caught the other two infractions.

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Only one player not on the Panthers roster got a taunting fine in Week 6

Carolina shockingly accounted for nearly the entire league’s taunting violations in Week 6. Across all games played, only four players total across the NFL were penalized for taunting, meaning the Panthers racked up three times as many fines as the rest of the league combined.

#Panthers TE Tommy Tremble was fined $11,941 for his taunting of Cooper DeJean on his second TD against the #Eagles. https://t.co/LaL2yroUrQ — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 24, 2026

The lone player outside the Panthers organization to get a taunting fine this week was Green Bay Packers wideout Matthew Golden. In a very weird turn of events, the Panthers showed a fiery side to them in Week 6.

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The Panthers players fined won’t face suspension for now

While the financial hit is there, all three Panthers players will remain fully eligible without missing game action. Under NFL disciplinary guidelines, standard unsportsmanlike conduct and first-time taunting infractions result only in monetary fines rather than game disqualifications.

However, head coach Dave Canales will certainly put some emphasis on emotional control moving forward to avoid costlier setbacks. Repeat infractions can lead to escalated fines or potential suspensions down the road.

Key takeaways

The NFL issued fines to three Carolina Panthers players for taunting against Philadelphia.

for taunting against Philadelphia. Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble received a team-high fine of $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

for unsportsmanlike conduct. Packers wideout Matthew Golden was the lone non-Panthers player fined for taunting.