Is Deebo Samuel playing today for 49ers vs Cowboys in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season?

Deebo Samuel is finally returning to action for the San Francisco 49ers as they play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. will make his return to the lineup for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The wideout missed the last three games while nursing a hamstring strain.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Samuel was officially removed from the final injury report and is good to go at AT&T Stadium. However, San Francisco ruled out fellow wideout Mike Evans due to an Achilles injury, meaning the 49ers still enter Sunday without their full complement of perimeter weapons.

Getting Samuel back on the field helps the 7-1 49ers maintain momentum atop the NFC West ahead of a brutal second-half slate. For them, it’s important to not lose a step and avoid defeat against the Cowboys.

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Deebo Samuel will join Keenan Allen’s 49ers debut

Samuel’s clearance comes at the exact moment newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen prepares to make his San Francisco debut. General manager John Lynch traded with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week to bring in the six-time Pro Bowler as immediate insurance for an injury-depleted receiving corps.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will play vs. Cowboys after three-game absence. pic.twitter.com/ts87vVPvsC — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026

Lining up Samuel alongside Allen, and Jordan Watkins gives quarterback Brock Purdy a vastly upgraded group of targets against Dallas. Allen’s crisp route-running out of the slot will naturally complement Samuel’s physical yards-after-catch dominance and versatile backfield alignment.

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Deebo Samuel’s return is key for the 49ers

San Francisco managed a 2-1 record during Samuel’s three-game absence. Yet, the offense visibly missed his unique ability to stress defenses horizontally and vertically. With Evans sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and Christian Kirk dealing with a knee issue, Purdy desperately needed his most reliable playmaker back.

Furthermore, Samuel’s physical presence forces Dallas linebackers and safeties to hesitate against pre-snap motion. That opens vital running lanes for the ground attack. Having Samuel healthy restores the signature balance that makes head coach Kyle Shanahan‘s scheme so difficult to defend.

Key takeaways

Deebo Samuel Sr. will return to the lineup for the 49ers against Dallas.

for the 49ers against Dallas. The San Francisco 49ers ruled out Mike Evans due to an Achilles injury.

due to an Achilles injury. Newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his debut for San Francisco.