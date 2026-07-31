Mike Evans thrilled by 49ers’ high-profile reunion with Deebo Samuel

In an unexpected late-summer move, the San Francisco 49ers decided to reunite with veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a one-year contract—a signing that fellow newcomer Mike Evans enthusiastically endorsed as a 'hell of a pickup.'

The signing of Deebo Samuel has updated the San Francisco 49ers depth chart. Now, wide receiver Mike Evans has praised the arrival of the veteran, hoping to build a dynamic partnership with him.

Due to Brandon Aiyuk’s uncertain status and lingering depth concerns, the 49ers decided to bolster their wide receiver room by reuniting with Deebo Samuel. He will join Mike Evans as one of the primary weapons for Brock Purdy, and Evans is thrilled about the addition.

“I met him at the Pro Bowl in 2021. We hit it off. We were hanging out all week. I love the way he plays the game,” Evans said on Friday. “I think he’s gonna bring what he brought before to the team. Energy. Versatility. Hell of a pickup for us.”

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Aiming to achieve success in 2026

When the 49ers signed Mike Evans in free agency, the message was clear: winning in 2026 is crucial. Evans remains an elite target, but age is gradually becoming a factor in his career timeline.

Deebo Samuel during a Washington Commanders game.

With the return of Deebo Samuel, that championship urgency intensifies. Samuel enjoyed standout seasons during his initial tenure in San Francisco, though recent campaigns have been hampered by injury setbacks.

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Operating with a veteran tandem whose 2026 season could mark a final championship run together, the 49ers aim to secure a Super Bowl title this year before eventually re-tooling the position.

What will happen with Brandon Aiyuk?

As for Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers still have him on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The wideout is no longer part of their long-term plans, yet San Francisco has been unable to find a trade partner for him so far.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the 49ers release him. However, rumors suggest an early retirement could also be on the table as he continues struggling to recover successfully from his ACL injury.