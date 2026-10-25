Why aren’t Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel playing today for 49ers vs Falcons in 2026 NFL Week 7?

Missing both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers go head to head with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers will be short some weapons in their wide receiver depth chart when visiting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. In addition to Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel is also sidelined for the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Niners are walking into the City in a Forest looking to keep their record perfect in the 2026 NFL season. Atop the NFC standings with a 6-0 record, San Francisco faces the 2-4 Atlanta Falcons with a lot on the line and a steep climb ahead to make it out alive. Brock Purdy will be without two key weapons, with both Evans and Samuel ruled out by the 49ers.

Mike Evans has been haunted by injuries all year long. Even though he had played in all six games for San Francisco in 2026, he had seemingly always arrived on game day with a questionable tag next to his name.

Advertisement

In Week 7, however, he has no such designation heading into kickoff. Instead, he’s been ruled out entirely with an Achilles injury. The veteran wideout had also been dealing with a rib injury.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel of the Niners.

Deebo Samuel’s injury

As for Samuel, the shifty playmaker is dealing with an injury considered more serious than Evans’. Samuel remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL campaign.

Advertisement

According to reports, Samuel is expected to miss several weeks. However, the Niners don’t plan on placing him on Injured Reserve (IR), as they have a bye scheduled for Week 8. Still, his health remains something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Niners’ WR depth chart

With Evans and Samuel out of the picture, the Niners will roll into Atlanta with the following active WR room: Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing. Kirk could join the mix, as reports suggest he’ll be activated off IR. Other injured wide receivers on IR include Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, and De’Zhaun Stribling.

National Tight Ends Day

If there’s a sliver of hope for San Francisco’s passing game, it’s that Week 7 falls on National Tight Ends Day (the fourth Sunday of October), with founding father George Kittle almost always making his presence felt on the special occasion.

Advertisement

Key takeaways