49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling misses practice after Ricky Pearsall season-ending news, signing Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers room is a rollercoaster of emotions and news that now include Ricky Pearsall, Deebo Samuel, and rookie De'Zhaun Stri

It is a wild time for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver’s room. Ricky Pearsall will undergo knee surgery and miss the whole 2026 NFL season. Deebo Samuel is back after playing a year away, and now rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is also missing practices.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, De’Zhaun Stribling did not practice on Saturday due to what the 49ers called hamstring tightness. Stribling is one of the most controversial rookie WRs in this class due to his position in the NFL Draft.

Stribling was the first player chosen in the second round by the 49ers where there were other names better ranked. Hence, Stribling has to deliver due to his draft position, and of course, due to the Niners’ necessities right now.

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How does Stribling fits into the 49ers WR room?

Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling fits into the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room as an developmental vertical target and potential Z receiver option. Playing alongside veteran addition Mike Evans and the returning Deebo Samuel, Stribling benefits from an elite supporting cast while fighting for rotational snaps.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers

The three of them make a very physical, tough WR room. Samuel is notorious for yards after catch and withstanding contact. Evans is famous for his toughness, and Stribling fits that mold.

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Kyle Shanahan must be tired from all the injuries

Evans has suffered serious injuries last season, as well as Deebo Samuel, and now Pearsall will miss the season and Stribling is dealing with hamstring issues. Hence, once again Kyle Shanahan is dealing with a hurt WR room, who can get even more hurt if luck doesn’t join them.