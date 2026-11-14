49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides positive injury update on Mike Evans, still can’t reveal return timeline

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Mike Evans for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but Kyle Shanahan remains hopeful that the wide receiver could return in the near future.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a prime position in the NFC West and want to further establish themselves as contenders when they travel to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys. It won’t be an easy task, as they will be without Mike Evans, although Kyle Shanahan is hopeful of having his wide receiver back sooner rather than later.

“It’s been going well. I’m sure if this was the last game or something he’d be able to go out there, but we’re just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. But it’s going in the right direction,” Shanahan said recently to the press.

Does Mike Evans have an exact return date? That remains to be seen. For now, his head coach remains hopeful of having him back in the Bay Area in the near future: “There’s a chance for next week, but not sure yet,” Shanahan said.

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Evans is undoubtedly one of the best players at his position. Unfortunately, injuries have taken their toll on him, and the 49ers are eager to have him back on the gridiron at full strength as soon as possible.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers

What injury is Mike Evans dealing with?

Mike Evans has been sidelined with Achilles tendinitis after the issue first flared up following the 49ers’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite sitting out practice all week leading up to Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, the veteran wideout tried to suit up and play through the soreness on Monday night, October 19, only to aggravate the injury late in the first half and miss the entire second half.

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Learning from their past mistakes with Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco has decided to take a cautious approach and shut Evans down until he is fully healed—keeping him out of action through their Week 7 loss to Atlanta, their Week 8 bye, Week 9 against the Raiders, and ruling him out for this Sunday’s Week 10 showdown against the Cowboys.

Evans’ numbers this season

Before the injury slowed him down, Mike Evans was fitting in nicely as a big-play threat for the 49ers offense. Across six games so far this 2026 season, the veteran wideout has hauled in 27 catches on 39 targets for 420 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

He’s been stretching the field effectively, averaging a strong 15.6 yards per grab, highlighted by a 7-catch, 113-yard, one-touchdown outing against Seattle in Week 5 and a 94-yard performance (including a season-long 54-yard catch) in the first half against Washington before exiting in Week 6.

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Key takeaways