Why isn’t Deebo Samuel playing today for 49ers vs Commanders in 2026 NFL Week 6 MNF?

In a crucial Monday Night Football matchup, the San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season without Deebo Samuel.

With question marks around whether Mike Evans is playing or not in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers know their wide receiver depth chart will be put to the test against the Washington Commanders. To make matters worse, Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the primetime showdown at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Deebo Samuel is out with a hamstring injury sustained during Week 5’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. For the time being, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the Niners don’t plan on placing Samuel on Injured Reserve (IR), but the dual-threat wideout is expected to miss a couple of weeks with the latest setback.

According to Shanahan, Samuel was being considered for IR, which would require him to miss at least four games in the 2026 NFL season, but with San Francisco heading into its bye in Week 8, the move may not have made much sense. Against Washington, Deebo will miss his first game of the year, but it certainly won’t be his last.

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Samuel’s stats in 2026

Making his return to the Niners in the 2026 NFL season, Samuel has made an immediate impact. So far this season, he’s caught 16 of 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns. His average of 12.9 yards per catch means that whenever Brock Purdy connects with Samuel, the Niners are almost guaranteed to move the chains.

Deebo Samuel playing for the Washington Commanders last season.

Samuel’s dual-threat ability and shiftiness have also been on full display, as he’s recorded nine carries for 78 yards in 2026. Fumbles have been a bit of an issue, as he has fumbled twice this season, with both coming in his last two games in Weeks 4 and 5.

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Samuel to miss revenge game

Hoping to build on his strong start, Samuel now faces the threat of having his momentum derailed by injuries, forcing him to miss the game against his former organization, the Commanders.

Injury bug in San Francisco

With Samuel sidelined, he joins a long list of injured players in Santa Clara. Needless to say, the medical reports coming out of San Francisco’s headquarters do little to quiet the social media buzz surrounding the electrical substation next to the team’s facilities.

As things stand, Samuel is one of five injured wide receivers on the Niners. Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, and Ricky Pearsall round out the list of San Fran’s wideouts on IR. As for the rest of the team, 11 more players are on IR, and it’s only Week 6.

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Key takeaways