Is Stefon Diggs playing today for Commanders vs 49ers in 2026 NFL Week 6?

The Washington Commanders are putting a questionable label on wideout Stefon Diggs for their MNF game vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season.

After missing a game, the Washington Commanders hope to have Stefon Diggs available against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to close out Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Diggs is listed as questionable, though he was able to log in practices late in the week. Hence, the feeling is he could be involved. In fact, the Commanders saw this happen with Terry McLaurin, their other star wideout.

McLaurin missed a game due to a hamstring injury, but was able to come back a week after that. Now, the Commanders are hoping they are finally able to put both of their wideouts on the field alongside star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

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At full health, the Commanders offense could be unlocked

The whole idea of giving a young quarterback like Daniels a duo of veteran-yet-excellent wideouts is to make life easier for him. McLaurin is an outside-the-numbers, deep threat despite his age. He is very good still, though his injury history has grown quite a lot in recent years.

Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs:



We back.



Commanders head to San Francisco later today ahead of MNF vs. 49ers. #RaiseHail#HTTC pic.twitter.com/FLcbqZYlMk — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) October 17, 2026

Diggs is much more of a intermediate-level threat, with prolific routes, and safe hands. Hence, they should provide Daniels with huge upside in any part of the field. Daniels has a very good arm, so when the three are on the field, this should be a very competent offense in the NFL.

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Are 49ers a good passing defense?

Diggs and McLaurin could prove to be a tought test. However, the 49ers are excellent. They are the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL right now, and the fourth-best scoring defense.

Hence, it will be a massive test for the Commanders to move the chains against the San Francisco unit. After all, the Commanders have a very deficient running game and their stating RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt is not playing, so their best chance is punishing San Francisco by air, even if that’s very tough.

Key takeaways

Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for Washington’s Week 6 game against San Francisco.

for Washington’s Week 6 game against San Francisco. Washington’s Terry McLaurin returned from a hamstring injury after missing one game.

after missing one game. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is not playing for Washington against San Francisco.