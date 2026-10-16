Stefon Diggs makes progress towards Week 6 appearance for Commanders vs 49ers on MNF

The Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and wideout Stefon Diggs is making moves to be able to play.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs took a step forward in his recovery on Friday, returning to the practice field after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. His presence brings optimism for his availability as the team prepares for a crucial matchup on Monday Night Football vs San Francisco 49ers.

Diggs was forced to miss Week 5 against the New York Giants after failing to practice at all that week. Diggs didn’t practice on Thursday either. However, stepping back onto the field for Friday’s session signals that the veteran playmaker is progressing in the right direction.

The timing of his potential return could not be better for the Commanders, who sit at 1-3-1 and face a high-stakes clash against the San Francisco 49ers on primetime. With one practice remaining before the game, Washington is expected to provide an official update on his status by Saturday.

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Impact on the Washington Offense

Having Diggs back in the lineup would provide a massive boost to Washington’s passing attack. Throughout the season, the veteran wideout has recorded 18 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to stretch defenses and convert in the red zone makes him an essential piece for the Commanders.

Without Diggs in Week 5, the team had to rely heavily on Terry McLaurin and tight end Chig Okonkwo to have the load in the passing game. Reinserting Diggs into the mix restores depth to the receiving corps and alleviates pressure on the rest of the unit, hopefully creating cleaner looks against a tough San Francisco defense.

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Diggs and McLaurin are a capable but veteran duo

When both are healthy, Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin form one of the most experienced receiving tandems in the NFL. Diggs brings route-running precision and red-zone production. Meanwhile, McLaurin brings deep-threat ability and leadership to the Commanders offense.

However, the primary concern for this veteran tandem remains durability, as soft-tissue injuries have plagued both receivers in recent weeks. With McLaurin previously missing time due to a hamstring issue and Diggs currently working his way back from the same issue, managing their physical workload is crucial for the Commanders.

Key takeaways

Stefon Diggs returned to practice Friday after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. Washington sits at 1-3-1 heading into Monday Night Football against San Francisco.

heading into Monday Night Football against San Francisco. Stefon Diggs has recorded 18 receptions, 170 yards, and three touchdowns this season.