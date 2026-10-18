Cam Skattebo accepts NY Giants, John Harbaugh’s punishment in Week 6 loss vs Saints

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo didn't shy away from accountability after being benched in the loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Cam Skattebo received a warning from John Harbaugh before Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, and it wasn’t in vain. They say forewarned is forearmed, and that proved true as the New York Giants‘ running back took responsibility after being benched in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Harbaugh had a piece of advice for Skattebo after his costly fumble in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, which was only made less costly by the Commanders’ terrible clock management. As if that wasn’t enough, Harbaugh sent another message in the loss to the Saints.

Skattebo didn’t register a single touch of the football in the home defeat at MetLife Stadium. Following the game, Skattebo spoke honestly about the coaching decision.

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“I got punished for what I did (last week). I understand it so I’ve got to be ready when coach calls my name and that wasn’t today,” Skattebo admitted to media after the game, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

NY Giants’ rushing stats in Week 6

Although the Giants are reportedly seeking a new run game involving Skattebo and Najee Harris, it’s clear that wasn’t in place in Week 6 against the Saints. Instead, New York laid an egg on the ground. Against New Orleans, the Giants’ leading rusher was quarterback J.J. McCarthy with just 26 yards.

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The second-best rusher was another non-halfback, as Darnell Mooney had 18 yards on one carry. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Harris combined for 34 yards on 14 carries, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. To say New York looked anemic without Skattebo would be an understatement.

Mixed feelings for NY Giants fans

Harbaugh clearly wanted to send a message, and he did just that, loudly. However, fans don’t necessarily agree on whether the timing and extent of the punishment were right. The Giants appreciate that Harbaugh is holding his players accountable, but it’s not ideal for that to come at the team’s expense.

It’s a double-edged sword, and it’s clear which side landed on the G-Men’s foot in Week 6. New York is now 3-2-1 on the season, having squandered a great chance to keep building on its lead atop the NFC East.

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Key takeaways