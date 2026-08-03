Chiefs urged to sign Stefon Diggs as fans panic over Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen injuries

Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready to hit the panic button as wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen went down with injuries and will miss time in training camp.

The wide receiver position remains one of the hottest topics around the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Andy Reid provided a calming update on injured Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen, fans are having enough of the drama ahead of the 2026 NFL season. If the season started today, the Chiefs would be forced to put a lackluster wideout group, and the fanbase demands action from the front office. Namely, Chiefs Kingdom wants Stefon Diggs to join forces with Patrick Mahomes.

Adding Diggs could be just what the doctor ordered for the Chiefs. Not only is Kansas City coming off a concerning 2025 NFL season in which the receiving corps relied heavily on Rashee Rice, but the team is also dealing with an injury bug that could complicate matters even further heading into the season. A proven veteran like Diggs could solve a lot of problems and spare Andy Reid and company plenty of future headaches.

Diggs proved he still has plenty left in the tank after a great year in New England. The fact that he remains a free agent with just over a month until the season begins is raising eyebrows and leaving fans wondering why the Chiefs aren’t all over him. If they are, they’ve done a great job covering their tracks.

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Watching Worthy and Allen go down with injuries should have been the final straw—at least from the fans’ perspective—but Diggs has yet to make his way to Missouri to sign an NFL contract. With each passing hour, the anticipation builds, but another team could swoop in and sign the veteran wide receiver before the Chiefs do.

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans call for Diggs

“I can’t imagine why we are not signing Diggs to a one-year deal,” a Chiefs fan commented on social media after seeing how the first-team wide receiver group looked. “How desperate do we need to get to sign Diggs?!“ another fan wrote. “[Laughing out loud] sign Diggs,” a fan replicated a common sentiment among Chiefs Kingdom.

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If Worthy and Allen’s injuries aren’t enough for Kansas City to move forward with a plan to sign Diggs, then nothing may be able to trigger it. Perhaps only a disaster would.

Adding to the concerns, Rice doesn’t look fully recovered from the knee surgery he underwent earlier this year, and Kansas City is without a clear-cut No. 1 target if he isn’t at full strength. Diggs will turn 33 during the season, but he’s still capable of carrying the passing game when his team needs him most.

Concerns around Diggs

When it comes to Diggs, teams aren’t wary of him because of his age or injury history. In fact, it has nothing to do with his on-field performance. Instead, front offices are exercising caution because of the recent legal troubles surrounding the wide receiver, as well as the potential negative impact he could have in the locker room.

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After helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, if Diggs is still a free agent, it’s clearly not because GMs question whether he’s a good fit on the field. Rather, they fear he could become a liability in the locker room.

Diggs could quickly build chemistry with Mahomes and become one of the star quarterback’s most reliable targets. Still, Brett Veach and the front office in Kansas City appear to be looking in a different direction—one that doesn’t bring even more attention to the organization. The Chiefs have dealt with enough off-field issues following Rice’s recent controversies. If they sign Diggs, they might simply be jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

Diggs would be a risky signing

From a football standpoint, Diggs could be a lifesaver. Off the field, however, he might become an anchor. If there is one quarterback who can make things happen even without elite wide receivers to throw to, it’s Mahomes, and it appears the Chiefs are willing to ask their franchise quarterback to make do with what he has.

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Even if it’s not Diggs, however, Kansas City should add an experienced player to the wide receiver room. Fans are calling for Diggs, but they would probably welcome almost any addition to a receiving corps that currently has far more questions than answers.

Chiefs must make a move

Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, and Andrew Armstrong were the Chiefs’ first-team wide receivers, according to Matt Derrick, as Rice, Worthy, and Allen were unable to participate. If the day ever comes when Mahomes has to rely on them, there will be little hope for Kansas City.

And the mere sight of them running with the first team in practice—even if it’s only training camp—should set off alarm bells in Veach’s office. If it doesn’t, then the Chiefs and their fans face a much bigger problem than their depth at wide receiver.

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