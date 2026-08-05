Stefon Diggs joins Washington: Commanders WR depth chart updated for 2026 NFL season

Jayden Daniels will have a new weapon through the air with the Washington Commanders for the 2026 NFL season after the arrival of Stefon Diggs was confirmed.

One of the most sought-after names this offseason has finally found a destination. According to ESPN‘s Ian Rapoport, Stefon Diggs agreed to join the Washington Commanders and will team up for the 2026 NFL season with Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey as the main receiving weapons for Jayden Daniels.

Behind them on the depth chart are Jaylin Lane, Treylon Burks, and Antonio Williams. As the third group of options, the Commanders have Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, and finally Jacoby Jones.

Dan Quinn has done an excellent job surrounding Daniels with talent in his third year as an NFL player. The Commanders want to establish themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC East, who will have these wide receivers at their disposal.

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SWR RWR LWR Luke McCaffrey Stefon Diggs Terry McLaurin Antonio Williams Treylon Burks Jaylin Lane Jacoby Jones Dyami Brown Van Jefferson Nick Nash Jaden Bradley Chris Hilton Jr. River Cracraft

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders reacts during training camp.

Diggs’ great 2025 season in Foxborough

During his single season with the New England Patriots in 2025, the veteran wide receiver delivered solid production, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.

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Now joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal for the 2026 season, Diggs looks to carry that momentum to his new team, aiming to replicate his 1,000-yard form and serve as a reliable veteran pass-catching threat alongside Terry McLaurin in Washington’s offense.

Daniels relies on his receivers

Jayden Daniels relies heavily on his passing attack to push the offense downfield, showcasing composure in the pocket and a strong ability to process defenses. In a 2025 season where his action was limited to 7 games, Daniels completed 114 of 188 passes (60.6% completion rate) for 1,262 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, posting an 88.1 passer rating as the primary facilitator of Washington’s air game.