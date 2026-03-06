Kyler Murray reportedly set his sights on NFC team as preferred destination following Cardinals departure

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray are no longer tied to each other. Hence, many teams are already lurking in to see if the quarterback ends with them. However, the signal-caller seemingly knows where he wants to go.

According to Connor Hughes of SNYtv, “The resounding belief from multiple sources, though, is that he [Murray] will sign with the Vikings.” Hence, Murray would remain in the NFC, and if it happens, Murray would instantly put himself into a great situation to succeed.

Not only would Murray avoid going to the AFC, where the quarterbacks are stacked. In the NFC, the quarterback landscape is way better. Also, the whole situation is just good on the Vikings, despite playing in the tough NFC North.

The Vikings is the best destination for any QB looking for a team

If you are a team trying to sign a quarterback, having arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL goes a long way. But it’s not only Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison is an elite WR2 on the roster as well. The QB immediately gets put in a great situation to thrive. Murray should look at that and think it’s a no-brainer to go there.

WR Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings

Also, being coached by an offensive mastermind and former Coach of the Year like Kevin O’Connell is very tempting. The fact is that the team also revived Sam Darnold’s career, so if Kyler Murray thinks he has to revamp his career, this is the place to go.

Murray could thrive with the Vikings

Now that we’ve explored the Vikings side of things, what about Murray? While undersized, Murray still has some upside to offer. While considered a talented yet volatile quarterback, if Murray is in good form, he can be a very good quarterback. Also, he is a speedy player and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

