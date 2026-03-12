Jaguars GM clears the air on Brian Thomas Jr. amid trade rumors

Brian Thomas Jr. had an electric rookie year in 2024, but after suffering what can only be described as a steep sophomore slump in 2025, trade rumors started to pop up. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager, James Gladstone, clear the air, and actually called the rumors “fraudulent claims.”

Gladstone had an interview with Mia O’Brien of ESPN Radio where spoke in detail about Brian Thomas Jr. “We haven’t gotten an offer for him, and there hasn’t been a lot of dialogue on that front,” Gladstone said. “We have no interest in disrupting the momentum [of the offense from the end of last year]. We look forward to continue to build… Know that Brian Thomas is a big piece of that puzzle.”

Thomas had a decline in production as his rookie year was stellar, racking up 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, his sophomore season saw him go down to only 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns. However, Gladstone is not one to overreact, hence BTJ is not on the market.

The Jags must protect their offense

The Jaguars already parted ways with one key weapon from last year, prompting a farewell message from Trevor Lawrence. However, the Jaguars will try to keep the receiving corp intact, as they helped Lawrence have one of the best years of his career.

Brian Thomas Jr. will share targets with Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington. Also, Travis Hunter, will be back, though it’s likely that he will play more as a cornerback than a wideout.

Trevor Lawrence must shine again

Trevor Lawrence is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he has had just two good years. He was one of the most hyped up prospects of all time and was picked first overall. He hasn’t lived up to those expectations. However, he showed glimpses of that elite talent last year under Liam Coen.

Now, Lawrence’s challenge is to be consistent, and by Jacksonville keeping all the weapons, they are giving him the chance to prove he is ready to become the franchise quarterback the Jags have always hoped he’d be.