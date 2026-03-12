Is Sidney Crosby playing tonight, Mar. 12, for Penguins vs Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena?

The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to Nevada on March 12 to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, a matchup that brings together two teams fighting for important points late in the NHL regular season.

As puck drop approaches, many fans are wondering about the availability of Pittsburgh’s captain. All eyes are on Sidney Crosby, the longtime face of the Penguins and one of the league’s most consistent stars.

With the Penguins looking to stay competitive in the standings and the Golden Knights defending home ice in Las Vegas, tonight’s game carries added intrigue. Apparently, the captain will not be on the ice once again.

Why will Sidney Crosby not play?

Sidney Crosby will not play because he is still recovering from a lower-body injury that placed him on injured reserve. The injury requires several weeks of recovery, which is why the team has been cautious with his return.

Sidney Crosby of the Penguins waits to take a face-off in 2025 (Source: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Because of the nature of it and the physical demands of the NHL season, Pittsburgh’s medical staff decided that he should focus on rehabilitation instead of returning too early. The team wants to ensure the veteran center regains full strength before stepping back into competitive games.

When will Sidney Crosby return to play?

Sidney Crosby could return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup sometime in mid-to-late March 2026, although the team has not confirmed an exact date. Early projections suggested a potential return around March 21 if his recovery continues to progress as expected.

There have been encouraging signs recently. He has already returned to the ice for practice sessions and has been skating with the team in a limited capacity, suggesting that his comeback may not be far away.

What happened to Sidney Crosby?

Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics while playing for Team Canada. The injury occurred on February 18 during Canada’s quarterfinal game against Czechia.

During that game, his leg bent awkwardly after contact with Radko Gudas, forcing him to leave the matchup and preventing him from continuing in the tournament. After the Olympics concluded, he returned home for evaluation.

The setback has kept him out of several NHL games as the Penguins navigate an important stretch of the season. While the team has remained competitive, Pittsburgh continues to wait for its captain to return.