Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will see NFC West rivals face off when the Los Angeles Rams welcome the Seattle Seahawks to SoFi Stadium. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Rams (9-4) got back on track by recording two victories in a row, including a big MNF win over divisional leaders Arizona Cardinals. The team was struck by a Covid outbreak but they might have many of their players back for this week.

On the other hand, the Seahawks took care of business in their last two games to improve to 5-8 but they're still bottom of the NFC West. Last time out, Russell Wilson and company took down the Texans.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Date

The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will face each other on Sunday, December 19, at SoFi Stadium. Last time they met, the Rams claimed a 26-17 road win at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

The game to be played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: FOX.